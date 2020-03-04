Thursday, March 5
1-3 p.m., Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library
5:15-6:15 p.m., Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, March 6
9-11:30 a.m., Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, messy play, no registration required
Saturday, March 7
Scouting for Food drive, McFarland Boy Scout Troop 53, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts to leave fliers at homes throughout McFarland describing types of food and personal hygiene items for the McFarland Food Pantry, items picked up March 14
Monday, March 9
9:30 and 10:30 a.m., toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, free, no registration required
2-3 p.m., Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
4:30 p.m., Teen Advisory Board, E.D. Locke Public Library
3-6 p.m., Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St.
Tuesday, March 10
9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, free, no registration required
3:30 p.m., Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library
Wednesday, March 11
9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library
6:30 p.m., family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, pancakes
Thursday, March 12
4:30 p.m., Teen Dungeons and Dragons, E.D. Locke Public Library, open to middle and high school students
5:15-6:15 p.m., Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
6-9 p.m., Stories from the Border, McFarland United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony Street, community activist and lawyer Linda Zuba to speak about visits to the U.S. border to assist asylum seekers and discuss why they are fleeing their countries, what the U.S. is doing to help and common myths associated with their stories, light refreshments served at 6 p.m., presentation begins at 6:30 p.m., free, open to public, donations support Not In Our Name campaign to provide funds to organizations helping reunite separated families
Friday, March 13
9-11:30 a.m., Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, clean play, no registration required
5:30-7 p.m., Late Night Locke Movie: “Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different,” E.D. Locke Public Library
Saturday, March 14
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., voter registration, E.D. Locke Public Library, League of Women Voters of Dane County volunteers will help with registration, check polling place and voter registration status at MyVote.wi.gov
9 a.m., Scouting for Food drive, McFarland Boy Scouts Troop 53, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts to collect food and personal hygiene items at homes, place items outside front door by 9 a.m.
Sunday, March 15
Quarter auction, Viking Lanes banquet room, 1410 Highway 51, Stoughton, doors open at 11 a.m., bidding begins at noon, benefits Free Sales for Families, more than 15 vendors to auction off more than 115 items, bidding starts at one quarter, purchase one paddle for $5 or three for $10, learn more at freesalesforfamilies.org
Monday, March 16
9:30 and 10:30 a.m., toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, free, no registration required
3-6 p.m., Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St.
4-5 p.m., Teens After School: Oreo taste challenge, E.D. Locke Public Library, teens grades 6-12, join a blind taste test of Oreo flavors, rank them and pick winner, registration not required
6-8 p.m., Disney for Adults: “Aladdin,” E.D. Locke Public Library
Tuesday, March 17
9:30 and 10:30 a.m., preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, free, no registration required
6-7 p.m., lighthouse keeping, E.D. Locke Public Library, Dave and Rhonda Mossner of Verona to speak about running the Mission Point Lighthouse as volunteers and share experiences of visiting nearly 100 lighthouses on Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Winnebago
Wednesday, March 18
9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library
6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Craft Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, spring themed cards
6:30-8 p.m., human trafficking forum, McFarland Municipal Center, SlaveFree Madison guest speaker Ron Heinrich to give presentation about human trafficking, especially among youths, light refreshments served, free, no registration required, suggested for ages 15 and older, presented by McFarland RADAR Coalition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.