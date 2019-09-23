Support Dane County Parks on National Public Lands Day, from 9.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area will lead a work session with volunteers to improve a woodland habitat within the Lewis Nine Springs E-Way by removing invasive plant species. This Dane County Parks woodland is part of the Capital Springs Recreation Area located in southeast Madison.
All tools, including gloves, are provided –wear long clothing and stable footwear, and bring drinking water and sun protection.
Meet at the Lower Yahara River Trailhead Parking Area, 3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison. Check the Friends website at www.friendsofcapitalsprings.org for cancellation information due to bad weather.
