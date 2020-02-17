The McFarland High School girls basketball team had three players reach double figures in a 49-45 win over host Beloit Turner on Feb. 14 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Junior Katie Hildebrandt led the Spartans with 19 points, and freshman Adrienne Kirch and junior Lindsey Lonigro each scoring 10.
McFarland led 28-16 at the half and hung on to defeat the Trojans, which won Jan. 3 57-50 in the first game between the two teams.
Five-foot-7 junior Olivia Tinder scored 23 points, and had 10 rebounds and four assists for Beloit Turner.
The win improved the Spartans to 9-11 overall and 9-7 in the conference.
McFarland hosts Edgerton in another Rock Valley game Thursday, Feb. 20, with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The Spartans open WIAA Division 2 postseason action Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Stoughton. McFarland is ranked No. 9 in the sectional bracket and Stoughton is No. 8. The winner plays at No. 1 DeForest on Friday, Feb. 28.
Spartans 48, East Troy 32
McFarland outscored the visiting Trojans 30-13 in the first half and went on from there to take a 48-32 conference win Feb. 11.
Lonigro scored 15 points to lead the Spartans. Kirch had nine and senior Kynaeda Gray had seven. Hildebrandt and sophomore Maddy Fortune both had six rebounds for McFarland, and senior Peyton Witt had five steals and three assists.
Megan Golabowski led the Trojans with 13 points.
