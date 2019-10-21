Ethan Nichols scored a three-goal hat trick and the McFarland High School boys soccer team outshot Jefferson 26-5 in a 4-0 triumph on Thursday, Oct. 17, that clinched a fifth straight Rock Valley Conference title for the Spartans.
Ethan Nichols nailed his first goal off an assist from Zach Nichols in the 21st minute, and Vince Seils made it a two-goal game just two minutes later with freshman Mason Brown earning the helper.
The game remained 2-0 until Ethan Nichols completed his hat trick with goals in the 58th and 65th minute, both unassisted.
Goalies Matt Schuttt and Austin Miller both spent time in net for McFarland with Miller grabbing three saves.
Head coach Brett Ogorzalek said the team is heading in the right direction.
“They took care of business here in the conference and that’s fun to see,” Ogorzalek said. “Just how we are playing soccer right now is so fun to watch, and it’s great to see how the guys are connecting with each other.”
The Spartans also put on a dominating performance Tuesday, Oct. 15, by outshooting East Troy 34-5 and winning the league tournament preliminary game over the Trojans 4-0.
Brandon Mendez-Maya and Zach Nichols scored seconds apart early in the first half as McFarland held a 2-0 advantage at halftime.
Ethan Nichols added McFarland’s third goal in the 52nd minute, and Grant Newcomer tallied in the 71st minute. Seils and Ethan Nichols were credited with assists.
Schutt and Miller divided goalkeeping duties with Miller swiping two saves. East Troy keeper Patrick Busch stopped 20 shots.
The Spartans, which improved their overall record to 12-2-4 overall, open the WIAA Division 3 playoffs 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, against Adams-Friendship or Edgerton. McFarland, which is the No. 1 seed in its sectional bracket, would host the regional championship game Saturday if it wins Thursday.
