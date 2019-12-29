The two-day On The Water tournament at Oshkosh Lourdes High School turned out to be a successful one for Monona Grove/McFarland heavyweight wrestler Kristian Schlicht.
He won a total of six matches and lost two to end up fourth in his weight class.
Schlicht won two matches by decision, one in a major decision, one in a tiebreaker, one in an ultimate tiebreaker and another in a sudden victory to reach the third-place bout against Spencer Karban of Coleman. Schlicht lost in a 3-2 decision to take home fourth place.
Zach Gunderson at 152 pounds wound up in fifth place as he won one match in a fall and another in technical fall before falling in a 10-7 decision.
Other MGM wrestlers who competed but failed to make the top 12 included 113-pounder Jaden Denman who lost two matches via fall, 126-pounder Cole Weaver who two and lost two, and 220-pound Guenther Switzer who pinned two opponents and won a third match in a major decision but lost in a fall in the fourth consolation round.
At 138 pounds, Jonathan Schlaefer won his first match in a fall, but was pinned in his second match, and 182-pound Connor Frasier was defeated in a fall.
Monona Grove/McFarland was 31st out of 67 teams with 85.5 points. Coleman took first place with 342, Ashwaubenon was second, and Germantown took third.
The team competes Friday, Jan. 3, in a dual meet at Oregon with the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.