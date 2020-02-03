The McFarland Parent Teacher Organization is hosting a Family Fun Night fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Indian Mound Middle School with dozens of free activities.
All community members are invited to attend.
Family Fun Night is an opportunity to meet IMMS teachers, students and clubs in a fun environment.
The event includes a fundraiser for McFarland’s PTO with a pizza and root beer float sale, as well as escape rooms.
Many activities are sponsored by clubs, students and community organizations. There are a variety of arts and crafts activities that range from kindness rocks, button making, slime and a valentine factory.
Family Fun Night will have an open mic room, carnival games, robotic demonstration and a puzzle room, and more.
