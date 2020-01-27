Senior Freya Gilbertson usually doesn’t much on the court for the McFarland High School girls basketball team. She goes out and does what she has to do to help the Spartans win.
Gilbertson didn’t have to say a word when she stepped to the free-throw line in the final seconds of regulation when the Spartans hosted Clinton on Jan. 23.
Her nerves of steel did all the talking as she drained four pressure-packed free throws that led to an exciting 80-78 overtime win over the Cougars. The win broke a three-game losing streak for McFarland and gave the team a needed boost of confidence.
“I just go back to practice, because I know I can make those in practice and I just envision myself in the gym as I normally do,” said Gilbertson, who scored 22 points. “I know I have to make them for my team.”
Head coach Sara Mallegni also credited Gilbertson for helping McFarland come up with a big victory over a difficult opponent.
“She was on the floor working hard the whole time,” Mallegni said. “She is not only a talented player, but she brings that energy and leadership just by her actions.”
The Spartans, which lost in overtime in the teams’ first matchup in November, looked like it was going to break the game open in the first half. Gilbertson made a free throw after getting fouled while sinking a 3-point shot and Morgan Butler added another three to build a 29-17 lead with 4:40 left in the first half.
Clinton sliced the lead to two, but Lindsey Lonigro hit shots from the arc on consecutive possessions to give McFarland a 35-27 lead with 1:10 remaining. The Cougars scored two more baskets to reduce the Spartans lead to 35-31 at halftime.
Clinton took control of the game with a 10-point run in the opening 4:25 of the second half to take a 45-37 lead.
But McFarland’s Katie Hildebrandt got hot. After just three points in the first half, she hit two consecutive 3-point shots to tie the game 63-63 with 4:50 to play.
Clinton would come back to regain the lead 71-67 with two minutes remaining, but Hildebrandt hit a three and Gilbertson hit four straight free throws to put McFarland back on top 74-71 with 49.8 seconds to play.
After Hildebrandt missed the front end of a one-plus-one, the Cougars regained possession needing a 3-point shot to tie. Elli Teubert was heavily defended in the corner but released a shot from beyond the arc that hit nothing but net to tie the game 74-74 and send it to overtime.
Gilbertson scored on a layup 1:15 into the extra session and Hildebrandt hit another three to give the Spartans a 79-76 lead. Clinton scored to cut the lead to one with less than a minute remaining, but Gilbertson hit one of two free throws and the McFarland defense held back the Cougars the rest of the way.
Hildebrandt led McFarland with 23 points, Butler had 16, and Lonigro contributed 11. Hildebrandt said the victory will boost the team’s confidence after some tough defeats.
“We’ve been preparing for this game, and it was great to come back after losses,” Hildebrandt said. “I think we just played our best tonight and really worked hard.”
Addison Ciochon led Clinton with 19 points and Liz Kalk scored 18.
Monroe 68, McFarland 53
The Monroe High School girls basketball team is going through a rebuilding year after three straight trips to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Green Bay. Key graduates from last season’s squad included Sydney Hilliard, who is now a member of the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team and Emily Benzschawel, who is now playing at NCAA Division 2 Lindenwood University.
But the Cheesemakers still had a lot of talent that returned to this year’s team including a couple of 6-footers, junior Megan Benzschawel and senior Grace Tostrud.
The Spartans couldn’t do much against host Monroe in the teams’ non-conference game Jan. 21. The Cheesemakers opened a 35-25 halftime lead and went on to take a 68-53 win.
The key statistic was free-throw shooting as Monroe hit 15-of-19 attempts off 16 total fouls committed by McFarland. The Cheesemakers committed only five fouls the entire game, and McFarland had just five attempts at the line and made four.
Hildebrandt led the Spartans with 16 points, Lonigro hit three shots from the arc and scored 13, and freshman Adrienne Kirch made a couple of threes and scored 12.
Emily Benzschawel led Monroe with 17 points, and Tostrud senior Chloe Bunker and freshman Taylor Jacobson each had 12.
