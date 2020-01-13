The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up its national recruiting efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country to reach its goal of more than 2 million applicants.
The paid positions offer flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
Anyone age 18 and older is encouraged to apply.
The selection process begins this month, with paid training occurring in March and April. After paid training, most positions work between May and early July.
In addition, the Census Bureau released a new interactive map to help partners and job seekers identify areas where hiring is taking place.
The Census Bureau makes every effort to hire locally so census takers are familiar with the neighborhoods they are assigned to work.
“Aside from Puerto Rico, that has already received enough applicants to fill all jobs in the Commonwealth, every other area throughout the nation needs more applicants right now,” Census Bureau associate director for field operations Timothy Olson said. “With low unemployment, the Census Bureau is taking extraordinary efforts to attract enough applicants to fill nearly 500,000 positions this spring.”
Census takers are critical for their communities during the 2020 Census — going door to door to collect responses from households that have not responded online, by phone or by mail.
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit the Census Bureau website at 2020census.gov/en.
