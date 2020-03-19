The 2019-20 wrestling season was full of successes for Zach Gunderson, a 152-pound competitor on the Monona Grove/McFarland co-op.
He won 34 of 39 matches and the Badger Conference championship. He finished second in both WIAA Division 1 regionals and sectionals and became the first wrestler in program history to advance to the state tournament.
The McFarland junior can add another success to his resume as he was named to the All-Badger South Conference Wrestling first team at 152 pounds.
Gunderson, who surpassed 100 career wins even though he is only a junior, competed in three matches at the state tournament in late February. He lost his first bout, won his second, but saw his day at Kohl Center come to an end with another defeat.
He captured the Badger Conference title after outlasting Oregon freshman Seth Niday in a 7-3 decision. He just missed out on a regional championship in Sun Prairie but settled for second place after he was pinned by Stoughton’s Luke Melcher. In the Oconomowoc sectionals, Gunderson earned a trip to state after winning the second-place bout over Niday in a 17-2 technical fall.
Gunderson, also an All-Rock Valley Conference football player for the Spartans and participant on the McFarland track and field team, will return to the MGM for his senior year.
Joining him will be Monona Grove junior Kristian Schlicht, who was named to the all-conference second team at 285 pounds.
Schlicht had a record of 31-9 with his biggest win coming at the Sun Prairie regional where he captured first place after beating Oconomowoc’s Garner Simmons in a 4-1. He was also third in the Badger Conference meet and finished No. 3 at the Oconomowoc sectionals.
Schlicht won 13 matches in pins, and led MGM with 13 wins by decision.
Stoughton had nine wrestlers named all-conference including five on the first team. Fort Atkinson placed six wrestlers, five on the second team.
