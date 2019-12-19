Thursday, Dec. 19
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Santa theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack, no registration required
Friday, Dec. 20
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Teens After Hours: Faux stained-glass art, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12, register at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Saturday, Dec. 21
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift wrapping party, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9 a.m. to noon, wrap presents away from prying eyes, bring gifts and own wrapping supplies, library will provide holiday music, coffee, hot apple cider and light refreshments
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a gingerbread workshop, grades 1-5, registration recommended at mcfarlandlibrary.org or by calling 838-9030
Movie: National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation,” E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., join other adults for showing of movie with popcorn
Sunday, Dec. 22
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Tuesday, Dec. 24
E.D. Locke Public Library closed
Wednesday, Dec. 25
E.D. Locke Public Library closed
Friday, Dec. 27
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., all skill levels welcome
Sunday, Dec. 29
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Monday, Dec. 30
Food pantry closed
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., first ever Monday Crafternoon, drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Tuesday, Dec. 31
E.D. Locke Public Library closes at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
E.D. Locke Public Library closed
