Thursday, Feb. 20
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
PJ storytime: luau storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.
Stoughton yoga series, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Madison Jazz Society Mardi Gras celebration and concert, 1-4 p.m., Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, Chicago Cellar Boys with vocalist Roya Naldi performing, concert will kick of MJS Roaring (20) Twenties concert season
Monday, Feb. 24
Stoughton yoga series, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Stoughton yoga series, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Iditarod Experience, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., guest speaker Linda Degnan to share photos and stories of Iditarod, no registration required
Thursday, Feb. 27
Dungeons and Dragons club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., open to middle and high school students
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
McFarland History with Ron Larson, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30
Friday, Feb. 28
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m.
Teens After Hours, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
McFarland Education Foundation Winter Bash, Spartan Bowl, 7-11 p.m., join MEF for a night of bowling, a cash bar, DJ, silent auction, food and 50/50 raffles to support college scholarships for McFarland High School seniors and grant money for teachers and staff, tickets cost $15 in advance at 2019mefwinterbash.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door
Sunday, March 1
McFarland Historical Society annual meeting, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 1 p.m., community activist Ginny Dodson will be honored, historian Simone Munson to give presentation on Wisconsin’s role in women’s suffrage movement, Wisconsin wines, beverages and treats will be served
Tuesday, March 3
Tip Tuesday: OverDrive (ebooks), E.D. Locke Public Library, 4 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Avoiding scams, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Mystery Book Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, March 6
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play, no registration required
Monday, March 9
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Teen Advisory Board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m.
