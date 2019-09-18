Lexi Mazzara, No. 4 singles player, and the No. 1 doubles team of Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes were McFarland’s only winning flights as the girls tennis team lost to Rock Valley Conference foe East Troy 5-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Mazzara won her match in two sets over Izzy Galluzo 6-3, 6-0. The victory by Corcoran and Henes was more challenging; 7-6, 7-6 against Katie Metcalf and Sophia Rondeau.
No. 3 singles Laura Maudlin lost her first set to Jessica Tess 4-6, but won the second set 6-4 to force a third-set tiebreaker. However, Tess came out on top 13-11 to secure the match.
McFarland’s two other singles flights – No. 1 Michelle Butcher and No. 2 Aeryn Olson – lost in straight sets. No. 2 doubles Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp, and No. 3 Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournik also suffered two-set defeats.
McFarland plays a home match Thursday, Sept. 19, against Whitewater with the first serve scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
