Unselfish. A role model. Incredible.
Those were just a few of the words McFarland High School boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek used to describe Ethan Larsen, a captain on the 2018 team that qualified for the state tournament in Milwaukee.
Larsen died unexpectedly March 5 at the age of 19. He graduated from McFarland High School in 2019 and attended classes at UW-Madison as an environmental engineering major.
“He touched so many lives. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person, a player, a teammate, a captain and a leader,” Ogorzalek said. “He was a role model for the younger kids. He had a heart of gold. He was probably the most unselfish person I’ve ever seen.”
Larsen and teammate Caleb Blair were co-captains of the 2018 team that finished 18-5 overall and 8-0 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Spartans defeated Edgerton and La Crosse Logan in the WIAA Division 3 regionals and Sugar River and Madison Edgewood to reach the state tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milawukee for the second time in program history.
The Spartans defeated Plymouth in the semifinal game but lost the title match to Milwaukee Pius. Larsen ended the season with three goals and seven assists for 13 points, and won the team’s spirit award for the second straight season after a unanimous vote by teammates.
“He had a huge impact on everything we did,” Ogorzalek said. “He was everyone’s favorite. You couldn’t say a mean thing about him. He had no ego. He had no selfishness whatsoever.”
According to his published obituary, Larsen was born Oct. 1, 2000, in Apple Valley, Minnesota. He graduated summa cum laude from McFarland High School for having a GPA 4.0 or higher. He was in the National Honor Society, and at UW, earned membership in the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He was also an avid Frisbee player and enjoyed other outdoor activities such as skiing and fishing.
Larsen is survived by his parents, Zach and Dawn Larsen, and siblings Danie Jo, Drew Ann, Avery and Cole. Services were held earlier this week.
“He was an incredible kid,” Ogorzalek said. “He was always helping out before and after practice. He really knew how to treat people.”
Friends and loved ones may share their memories of Larsen at CressFuneralService.com.
