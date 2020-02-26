After years of waiting, Wisconsin legislation now allows municipalities to ensure massage therapy and bodywork therapy are practiced by a licensed professional, a measure aimed at keeping customers and employees safe.
The McFarland Village Board approved a new ordinance Monday, Feb. 24, to prohibit unlicensed massage therapy and bodywork therapy in the village after recommendation from the public safety committee.
“Up to this point, the licensure of massage therapy employees has always been regulated solely by the state,” McFarland Police Department Chief Craig Sherven said. “Local governments have had really little or no – I’d call it no – authority to check in on them and make sure that they’re operating to compliance and so forth.”
The McFarland Police Department has received some complaints about questionable practices at a local business, but law enforcement has found it difficult to enforce regulations under the previous legislature.
Under the current law, licensure would still be regulated by the state, but it allows officers to enforce those licenses.
The law does not allow law enforcement inspection authority or require the business itself to be licensed, measures Sherven hoped would pass.
Law enforcement can visit massage therapy practices to ensure all massage and bodywork therapists have a license. The frequency of visits is yet to be determined.
“Legitimate places support this wholeheartedly. They have nothing to hide and this doesn’t bother them the least. In fact, the bill had support from a lot of the (massage therapy) associations,” Sherven said.
If law enforcement finds an unlicensed employee, they can cite both the employee and business owner for $1,000.
Sherven noted the ordinance would be used “judiciously” with the employee.
“I’m not implying this is going on here, but there is nationally a strong link between human trafficking in places that don’t operate legitimately,” he said. “Sometimes the employee, we have to be real careful how we treat that person.”
Direct sellers fee
The board also approved an update to the direct sellers fee after a public safety committee recommendation.
Previously, the only option for direct sellers was to pay a $100 annual fee for a license. Staff has seen more instances in which a license would only be used for one weekend or a short period of time, but the seller was required to purchase an annual license, prohibiting smaller events.
The amendment gives sellers the option to purchase an annual license for $100, a 30-day license for $40 or a seven-day license for $20.
The village defines a direct seller as an individual who sells goods or services, or takes orders for the later delivery of goods or services, at a location other than a permanent business location or residence. Exceptions include nonprofits and the farmers market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.