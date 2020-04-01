The body of a missing McFarland man was recovered from the Milwaukee River the evening of Monday, March 30, and later identified as that of Sean M. Baek.
First responders were called to a report of a subject in the Milwaukee River near Fratney Street and Commerce Street around 5 p.m.
Baek, an 18-year-old UW-Milwaukee freshman, went missing from his Cambridge Commons residence hall in Milwaukee at about 1:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Baek’s parents, Kristin Erickson and Michael Baek, said they were notified shortly after their son’s body was identified Tuesday, March 31.
“We (Kristin Erickson and Michael Baek) are devastated to tell you that the body of our son, Sean Michael Baek, 18, has been positively identified,” according to a statement issued by Erickson. “He did not commit suicide. He loved life. He loved college. He loved his friends. He loved his family. And he still does.”
Erickson said a celebration of Baek’s life will be held when friends and family can get together properly.
“In the meantime, we love you all and appreciate all of your thoughts, your prayers and your love,” she said.
A few days after Baek disappeared, Milwaukee police reported Baek was under the influence of LSD at the time of his disappearance. He and another student took LSD in the residence hall when the other student had a bad reaction. Baek may have been afraid knowing that police were on their way.
“At about the same time that Sean was seen leaving the building, an eyewitness saw a person run toward the riverbank near the residence hall,” the UW-Milwaukee police said in a Feb. 17 statement.
At about 1:20 a.m., Baek texted his father, “I love you guys, I am so sorry.”
UW-Milwaukee officials said the university police department was notified March 31 by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office that the body recovered the previous day was that of Baek.
“We are saddened by the news of Sean’s passing,” according to a UW-Milwaukee statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends who, like us, have held out hope that he would be found alive.”
