Thursday, July 11
Family fare performance: Sunshine Pete, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., Sunshine Pete will entertain with original songs, skits, dancing and jokes with audience participation, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by Stoughton City Band, proceeds benefit McFarland Historical Society
Saturday, July 13
Art cart extra, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy a morning of art outside with teachers from the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, in case of rain event will be moved inside the building, no registration required, free
Monday, July 15
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Rosemailing talk and demonstration, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Stoughton artist Nancy Odalen will talk about the tradition of rosemaling and give a brief demonstration, no registration required
Tuesday, July 16
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Greg Renz author visit, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Hall of Fame firefighter will talk about his debut novel, “Beneath the Flames,” based on true events and drawn from his years of personal experience, books will be available for sale and signing at the event
Wednesday, July 17
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free
Food cart frenzy, Arnold Larson Park, 5-7 p.m., a variety of food trucks will be at the park, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the McFarland Lions and Lioness Clubs
Adult craft club: summer camp bracelets, 6:30 p.m., make braided friendship bracelets, materials provided by library, free, sign up required by calling 838-9030 or stop by the library’s main desk
Thursday, July 18
Family fare performance: Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., Laugh, learn, and have a rootin’ tootin’ good old time as you learn a new meaning to the old term “Weird Science,” no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by Trish & Donny, proceeds benefit EDS (Ehlers Danlos Syndrome) Wisconsin
Friday, July 19
Teen after hours: cupcake decorating, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., teens will learn ways to decorate cupcakes and the enjoy their creations, registration for this program is not required but is appreciated, visit the library website’s teen events page to register
Saturday, July 20
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 22
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Read to dogs, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m., grab a favorite book or try something new as a canine companion listens to children read, sign up begins 15 minutes prior to the start of the program
Wine tasting class, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Stacy Sandler with McFarland wine distributor Left Bank wines will share her expertise, registration is required and limited to 15 participants, sign up at mcfarlandlibrary.org starting July 9, must be 21 or older to participate, free, sponsored by the Friends of the Library
Wednesday, July 24
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free
Historic McFarland walking tour, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., local historian Ron Larson will give a one-hour walking tour of downtown McFarland starting and ending at the library, register online at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org
Family fun night: library mini golf, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., putt around the children’s library at the first library mini golf night, putters and balls will be provided, no registration required, free
Thursday, July 25
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by the McFarland Community Band, proceeds benefit McFarland Community Garden
Literary Gems book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger, new members welcome
Monday, July 29
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Wednesday, July 31
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free
