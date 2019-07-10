Thursday, July 11

Family fare performance: Sunshine Pete, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., Sunshine Pete will entertain with original songs, skits, dancing and jokes with audience participation, free

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by Stoughton City Band, proceeds benefit McFarland Historical Society

Saturday, July 13

Art cart extra, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy a morning of art outside with teachers from the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, in case of rain event will be moved inside the building, no registration required, free

Monday, July 15

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Rosemailing talk and demonstration, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Stoughton artist Nancy Odalen will talk about the tradition of rosemaling and give a brief demonstration, no registration required

Tuesday, July 16

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Greg Renz author visit, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Hall of Fame firefighter will talk about his debut novel, “Beneath the Flames,” based on true events and drawn from his years of personal experience, books will be available for sale and signing at the event

Wednesday, July 17

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free

Food cart frenzy, Arnold Larson Park, 5-7 p.m., a variety of food trucks will be at the park, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the McFarland Lions and Lioness Clubs

Adult craft club: summer camp bracelets, 6:30 p.m., make braided friendship bracelets, materials provided by library, free, sign up required by calling 838-9030 or stop by the library’s main desk

Thursday, July 18

Family fare performance: Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., Laugh, learn, and have a rootin’ tootin’ good old time as you learn a new meaning to the old term “Weird Science,” no registration required, free

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by Trish & Donny, proceeds benefit EDS (Ehlers Danlos Syndrome) Wisconsin

Friday, July 19

Teen after hours: cupcake decorating, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., teens will learn ways to decorate cupcakes and the enjoy their creations, registration for this program is not required but is appreciated, visit the library website’s teen events page to register

Saturday, July 20

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 22

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Read to dogs, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m., grab a favorite book or try something new as a canine companion listens to children read, sign up begins 15 minutes prior to the start of the program

Wine tasting class, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Stacy Sandler with McFarland wine distributor Left Bank wines will share her expertise, registration is required and limited to 15 participants, sign up at mcfarlandlibrary.org starting July 9, must be 21 or older to participate, free, sponsored by the Friends of the Library

Wednesday, July 24

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free

Historic McFarland walking tour, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., local historian Ron Larson will give a one-hour walking tour of downtown McFarland starting and ending at the library, register online at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org

Family fun night: library mini golf, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., putt around the children’s library at the first library mini golf night, putters and balls will be provided, no registration required, free

Thursday, July 25

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by the McFarland Community Band, proceeds benefit McFarland Community Garden

Literary Gems book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger, new members welcome

Monday, July 29

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Wednesday, July 31

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free

