With the cooperation of McFarland Pick 'n Save, the McFarland Lions and Lioness clubs will conduct their semiannual food drive for the McFarland Food Pantry from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Club members will be at the entrances of Pick 'n Save handing out leaflets to customers, explaining what items are needed at the pantry and what may be on sale within the store they may want to donate. Prepackaged bags of food and sundry items will also be available for purchase, as well as a cash box for those preferring to donate money.
All cash, food and sundry items will go directly to the McFarland Food Pantry to serve the needs of more and more people who use the pantry out of necessity to feed their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.