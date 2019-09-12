Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will hold a public meeting about reinitiating the Highway 51 corridor study at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Stoughton High School.
WisDOT is planning an environmental assessment of the Highway 51 from Stoughton to McFarland. The draft assessment will be published in spring of 2020.
The project begins on Interstate 39/90 near Stoughton and extends 18.6 miles northwest ending at Highway 12/18.
According to McFarland’s Aug. 19 staff report, discussion of the assessment began in 2015 with an alternative of 2016. This study, as well as others around the state, were delayed as Wisconsin discussed transportation in general, and funds were limited.
McFarland village staff plan to attend meetings regarding the study plans in the coming months and have viewed preliminary plans.
In a letter from WisDOT project manager Jeff Berens to Village President Brad Czebotar, Berens said improvements will include on-street bicycle accommodations and multi-use path elements.
WisDOT has proposed roundabouts at Hoel Avenue, Highway 138 and Roby Road in Stoughton, in addition to the planned roundabout on Exchange Street as part of the hybrid alternative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.