For the past few months, Ana Cordova has been leading the McFarland Chamber of Commerce as its new executive director. After being without an executive director since November 2017 upon the resignation of Donna Manring, the civic organization has been helmed by Cordova since March.
The new executive director was initially drawn to the position because of what the chamber stands for in the community.
“Chambers are not just about networking; they offer opportunities to build professional and personal relationships outside of your normal professional routine,” she said.
She is looking forward to increasing membership in the organization and building strong community and business relationships.
“Additionally, since moving to McFarland, I noticed that it is a close-knit community where the community members support each other, and I wanted to be a part of that,” she said.
Cordova has a background in event management and customer service, which she believes provide her with the tools needed to offer the community with more frequent and exciting chamber-sponsored events.
“What I am most looking forward to in this role is helping grow the chamber of commerce while also gaining friends, associates and mentors within the village of McFarland,” the executive director said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.