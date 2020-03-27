Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) claim Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson sent out incorrect legal advice to voters.
“It’s no surprise the liberal clerks in Dane and Milwaukee counties are encouraging people to vote illegally by not providing proper identification," according to the joint statement. "Democrats continue to look for ways to circumvent the Photo ID law. They’re threatening the integrity of elections and needlessly exposing voters to disenfranchisement. It is completely inappropriate for them to use a pandemic to advance their far-left agenda. At a time when our state should be coming together, it’s sad that liberal clerks see it as an opportunity for political gain.”
Earlier this week, McDonell said voters who request an absentee ballot online can indicate as needed that they are indefinitely confined due to illness. Doing this negates the need for a photo ID to vote.
A memo memo on the clerks’ actions from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau states, “Civil and criminal penalties apply both to voters and election officials who violate Wisconsin’s election and voting laws. The current public health emergency does not permit clerks to misapply Wisconsin’s elections laws.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.