Spring break usually brings to mind vacations and a week away from school. The fight against the spread of COVID-19 is giving a new look to the 2020 spring break.
“One of the biggest challenges we are facing with distance learning is that every student’s ‘virtual learning environment’ is different,” McFarland School District Superintendent Andrew Briddell said. “Teachers can’t ensure that all students have the resources and support they need to be successful in the same way that we can when we’re in school together. In all grades, we will do everything we possibly can to help students continue to learn and grow. Like everything else we are living through, it will just look different.”
McFarland schools began informal distance learning March 23.
“This week is spring break, and these resources are also available for students and families during this time,” Briddell said. “Beginning Monday, April 6, we are moving to formal distance learning with required assignments and teacher feedback on students’ work.”
The same holds true for Monona Grove School District students.
“There is no playbook for what we are experiencing and so we want to be deliberate, intentional and thoughtful about how we proceed. Our plan is to provide ongoing learning opportunities for our students,” said Katy Byrnes Kaiser, director of communications and community engagement. “(Last) week, teachers have been helping students and families get accustomed to how virtual learning will go, making sure devices are working properly from home, etc. Beginning April 6, lessons will be provided. Participation and engagement in tasks assigned by teachers is expected. If teachers are noticing lack of or nonparticipation, the teachers and principal will reach out to explore the circumstances and problem solve barriers. Students will show ‘proof of learning’ through their work product, not how many hours or minutes they sat in front of their device.”
Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order means schools are closed at least until Friday, April 24.
Students with special needs and individualized education programs (IEPs) continue to be served as best as possible.
“Special education teachers are communicating with parents and collaborating with teachers regarding any accommodations and supports needed to access learning opportunities as well as providing virtual consultation and support,” Byrnes Kaiser said. “In general, IEP meetings and evaluations will continue remotely following typical timelines. (The) 504 plan accommodations (for students with disabilities) will continue as appropriate based on a virtual learning format.”
Briddell said students with IEPs will receive their special education services to the extent possible, which will include their accommodations, modifications, specially designed instruction and related services.
“Specially designed instruction and related services minutes will be scheduled with parents and case managers,” he said. “Students with Section 504 plans will receive their accommodations to the extent possible in a virtual setting. Student services (school counselor, school psychologist, school social worker)
are available to students and families during office hours and by appointment.”
Lunch and breakfast
In Monona Grove schools, about 220 children, on average, are receiving free lunch and breakfast meals from the district’s nutrition staff.
Providing meals for our families is an incredibly important service during this closure,” Byrnes Kaiser said. “Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is available for any children in our community who need or want it during the school closure through our school nutrition program.”
Nelson’s Bus Service is assisting with the program, and staff reports many appreciative smiles and thank yous from parents when they pick up the meals.
In McFarland, about 300 meals a day are provided.
To reduce exposure, the district has reduced pickup days to Mondays and Thursdays only. On Mondays, children will get three lunches and three breakfasts, and on Thursdays, they will get two of each meal.
Quiet in the buildings
Like many essential businesses still open through the governor’s orders, the number of employees on hand has dwindled.
“Very few staff members are working on site,” Briddell said. “These individuals are supporting our meal program, maintaining the buildings, supporting distance learning and performing other essential functions as defined in the public health orders.”
For Monona Grove, all employees continue to be paid as before, but select long-term substitute positions will continue to work strictly on an as-needed basis and will continue to be paid at the applicable substitute rate.
“Only essential staff are allowed in the buildings; right now, that’s mainly school nutrition and maintenance staff, although there are exceptions,” Byrnes Kaiser said.
Spring sports, prom, graduation
The latest decision from the WIAA on whether to cancel spring sports seasons is to not decide now; rather, officials will follow the governor’s order and see what happens April 24.
Briddell said some coaches are sending student athletes information for ‘virtual workouts’ that can be done individually and voluntarily, but there are no organized workouts or practices.
Prom, graduation and other celebratory events are traditionally held in May and early June, and officials with both districts have briefly discussed alternate plans for them. Again, however, much will depend on the governor’s decision about what to do after his initial safer-at-home order expires April 24.
Many colleges and universities have cancelled graduation ceremonies.
“There have been brief, preliminary conversations, but no decisions have been made,” Byrnes Kaiser said.
Briddell said officials are looking at the events now, but are not making firm decisions yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.