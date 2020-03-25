Public Health Madison & Dane County is confirming the first Dane County death associated with novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The individual was in their late 70s.
“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness.”
To date, more than 70 people in Dane County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We strongly encourage community members to stay home unless activities are essential. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also our family, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members,” Heinrich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.