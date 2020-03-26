Dane County Clerks Scott McDonell said voters can request an absentee ballot for the April 7 election without showing a valid ID.
McDonell said voters who request an absentee ballot online can indicate as needed that they are indefinitely confined due to illness.
"This declaration will make it easier for Dane County voters to participate in this election by mail in these difficult times," he said. "I urge all voters who request a ballot and have trouble presenting an valid ID to indicate that they are indefinitely confined."
The process works like this:
– A voter visits myvote.wi.gov to request a ballot.
– A voter can select a box that reads “I certify that I am indefinitely confined due to age illness, infirmity or disability and request ballots be sent to me for every election until I am no longer confined or fail to return a ballot."
– The voter is then able to skip the step of uploading an ID to receive a ballot for the April 7 election.
Voters are confined due to the COVID-19 illness. When the safer-at-home order by the governor is lifted, the voter can change their designation back by contacting their clerk or updating their information in myvote.wi.gov.
Voters who are able to provide a copy of their ID should do so and not indicate that they are indefinitely confined.
