It’s safe to give blood and to receive blood during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s the message the Red Cross is working to get out, as local blood drive cancellations pour in.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has determined that the coronavirus cannot be transmitted through a blood transfusion, said Laura McGuire, external communications manager for the Red Cross in a four-state region that includes Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
McGuire said that due to a recent wave of blood drive cancellations, existing stores of blood are now critically drawn down in Wisconsin and nationwide.
McGuire said that in recent weeks, more than 250 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled in Wisconsin, and the organization has seen about 8,000 fewer units of blood donated than expected, statewide.
Most of those cancellations have come from businesses, schools and community sites like churches whose scheduled events were abruptly canceled due to health orders that put a stop to public gatherings.
Nationwide, as of March 25, about 9,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to the coronavirus, resulting in more than 250,000 fewer blood donations, according to the American Red Cross.
McGuire called both the regional and national drops “unprecedented.”
The goal nationally is to maintain a five-day supply of blood, McGuire said. That’s not currently happening, she said.
“Right now, those numbers are down,” McGuire said.
And, she said it could get even worse, as cancellations continue to come in and summer approaches, a season in which long-term statistics show fewer local blood drives are typically scheduled.
It is still possible to give blood locally.The Red Cross has been declared an essential business by Gov. Tony Evers and will continue to operate, including the Madison donation center.
The Red Cross blood donation center at 2109 Zeier Road, near East Towne Mall, in Madison, remains open, McGuire said. Its hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 1;30 p.m. Friday; and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The center is closed Sunday and Monday.
But just like everything else these days, the process of giving blood at the Madison donation center has been upended a bit.
McGuire said residents who want to donate blood at the center should call 800-733-2767 first to make an appointment. While the center is still taking walkups, McGuire encouraged donors to call ahead in part because it allows donor appointments to be spaced far enough apart to meet social distancing orders.
She said Red Cross staff and volunteers at the donation center are currently operating out an abundance of precaution.
“We’ve really ramped up our safety protocols,” McGuire said, citing the spacing of beds and staggering appointments to ensure proper social distancing.
She said that means potential donors might have to wait a week to stop in after calling to set up an appointment; she urged patience with that.
One longtime Red Cross protocol – asking potential donors before they give blood about their recent health, and taking their temperature, is continuing as always, McGuire noted. She said the Red Cross, as always, is also continuing to quarantine donations of donors who call after they give blood and let the Red Cross know they have fallen ill.
Staff and volunteers are also now being required to have their temperature taken before working at a blood center.
“They have hand sanitizer and gloves, we are sterilizing equipment, and we are enforcing our social distancing policy,” McGuire said. “We have some absolutely fabulous staff and volunteers. They are on the front lines right now and we are so grateful.”
McGuire said residents 16 and older who are interested in volunteering, perhaps while their school or business is shut down, should go to redcross.org. There they can find everything they need to know about volunteer opportunities, McGuire said.
McGuire said the Red Cross is working to determine whether additional blood drives could be set up soon in buildings now temporarily vacated, such as offices and convention centers.
“People are in hospitals now needing blood,” she said. “There are cancer patients, there are moms giving birth. The need for blood does not stop due to the coronavirus. A car accident victim can use up to 10 units of blood.”
She urged schools, business and local organizations to put blood drives on their calendars now for late spring and early summer.
“Getting the message out for the need for blood is so important,” McGuire said. “The need for blood is constant. ”
