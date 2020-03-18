Here is a running list of business closings, event cancellations and programming affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
– Gov. Tony Evers directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to close all K-12 schools (public and private) for instructional and extracurricular purposes. The mandated closure began at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and will last through the end of the public health emergency, which will expire on May 10.
– All bars and restaurants in Wisconsin were ordered closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Delivery and drive-thru service is still allowed.
– The DHS on March 18 declared child care settings cannot operate with more than 10 staff at any one time and no more than 50 children at one time.
– The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) directed water, electric, and natural gas utilities to cease disconnecting residential service for nonpayment until the state public health emergency has been lifted. Additionally, utilities must make reasonable attempts to reconnect service to an occupied dwelling that has been disconnected.
– Catholics in the Diocese of Madison are dispensed from attending Sunday Mass and holy days of obligation until further notice.
Monona
– Monona Senior Center closed until further notice. This includes AARP tax clinics.
– Monona Community Center closed until further notice. All parks and recreation programs and classes are cancelled. The Monona Afterschool Program is also closed. All scheduled meetings, groups and reservations at the community center are cancelled.
– Monona Municipal Court is cancelled through April.
– Monona Public Library closed until further notice. Do not return books until the library reopens.
– Monona Fire Station closed to the public for tours, public education events and blood pressure checks. All fire inspections postponed.
– The Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin cancelled the Spring Festival, held each year on Palm Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Monona.
– St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Monona, cancelled Sunday morning events for three weeks, beginning Sunday, March 22. Members are encouraged to watch the pastor’s podcast on Facebook.
McFarland
– E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland closed until April 6. All library programs and non-library meetings at the building are cancelled through April 10.
– The McFarland Community & Economic Development Department has closed and will remain closed until April 13.
– McFarland Municipal Court has cancelled all April court appearance and will reschedule them for 4 p.m. May 12.
– McFarland park shelters and restrooms are closed until at least April 10.
– McFarland Senior Outreach Services meal site is cancelled until April 7.
– McFarland Senior Outreach Services April foot clinic is cancelled.
– McFarland Senior Outreach Services tax assistance is cancelled until further notice.
– All worship services and church-related activities at Hope Lutheran Church on Highway AB are suspended until further notice. View video messages on Facebook Liv from the Rev. Beth Schultz Byrnes at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com.HopeLutheranMcFarlandWI. Also, check out www.hope-in-actin.org for updates and a link to the video messages from the pastor.
Cottage Grove
– All Cottage Grove village committee meetings for the remainder of March and all of April are cancelled. A determination on May meetings will be made no later than May 1.
– Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation programs and activities are cancelled through April.
– The Cottage Grove Eye Care Trunk Show scheduled for March 26 is cancelled.
Regional
– The performance by Tusk, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, set for March 27 at the Barrymore Theatre is postponed. Organizers hope to reschedule.
– Clean Lakes Alliance Yahara Lakes 101 event for April 15 is cancelled.
– Clean Lakes Alliance community breakfast for May 14 is cancelled.
– The Loop the Lake Bike Ride set for June 20 will proceed as planned.
– Summit Credit Union has select branches with drive-thru service only. Other branches remain open for business. Visit the credit unions website for details.
