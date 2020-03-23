With all the businesses shutting their doors against the spread of COVID-19 and workers getting unemployment checks instead of paychecks, it’s no surprise the local food pantries have already seen more requests for their services.
“We typically serve about 40 households, with last week serving over 50, plus 10 on Saturday,” said Sue Steinmetz, co-manager of the McFarland Food Pantry. “We are preparing to see this number increase.”
Dick Benzine, administrator of the St. Stephen’s Food Pantry in Monona, said the number of clients has been fluctuating each day.
“We will serve up 22 families (households) day,” he said. “On average, we do about 60 households a week. About half of those are people over 60, and most of the others have children.”
Steinmetz said the McFarland Food Pantry served six new households in the past two weeks.
Those seeking help at the Monona pantry can get groceries and other items every 14 days. In recent times, half of those helped were the same families, but that could change quickly.
Benzine said the pantry posts income guidelines but is flexible about that.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” he said. “We take down some basic information, like family size, whether there are children, that kind of thing.”
At Monona, clients receive enough food for four or five days.
Coincidentally, the McFarland Food Pantry recently received an influx of donations.
“We are lucky to be in the McFarland community where so many people are very generous,” Steinmetz said. “On Saturday, March 14, the McFarland Scouts had their Scouting for Food drive, with the pantry receiving over 2000 pounds of donations.”
Donations at the local pantries are made from local families and businesses, as well as the Community Action Coalition (CAC) and Second Harvest.
“We can use soups, canned meats, pasta (noodles, ramen) and pasta meals (ravioli),” Steinmetz said.
Benzine said the Monona pantry has plenty of toilet paper now, but he doesn’t know how long that will last.
“We go through a lot of macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, any kind of canned foods whether fruits or vegetables,” he said. “We have some fresh fruits from Second Harvest, and clients all seem to like cheese. We have plenty of eggs, but cereal is something we use plenty of. We stock the basic ones, like Corn Flakes, Cheerios and Rice Krispies.”
Milk and juices are usually provided through CAC and Second Harvest. One of the unique items is UHT (ultra high temperature) milk, a food processing technology that sterilizes the milk by heating it to temperatures above 275 degrees Fahrenheit. If unopened, it can be stored unrefrigerated for six to nine months.
“That saves us a lot of refrigerator space,” Benzine said.
About 50 people volunteer at the Monona food pantry throughout any given month. Some of those volunteers used to help the clients “shop” the shelves for their groceries; now, they bag the items for quicker service to minimize social contact.
At the McFarland pantry, organizers are also trying to practice the social distancing.
“We are streamlining the process to register households – asking that they show us their driver’s license and that they confirm they live within the McFarland School District,” Steinmetz said. “The additional paperwork and signing will be completed when we ‘get back to normal.’
“With new guidelines received, we are asking the pantry guests stay in their vehicles and a volunteer will get their grocery needs and bring them back to the vehicle. We will also look to doing more frequent home deliveries (typically done monthly); if we are able, given staffing limitations.”
To get help from the McFarland Food Pantry, call 658-0927. Leave a message if there is no answer.
In Monona, it is preferred clients call before they stop by. People should call 441-1123 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 Monday through Thursday. The pantry is open for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Cottage Grove Food Pantry is located at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church. Call 839-4768 for assistance.
