The McFarland Municipal Center remains closed to the public except for absentee voting and the Tuesday, April 7, election.
Village Clerk Cassandra Suettinger said all licenses and permits will only be accepted and processed by mail. Direct questions to the administration office at 838-3153.
Residents are encouraged to vote absentee by use of one of the following methods: Visit myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot online; vote absentee in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays in the Community Room; curbside voting for those identified as COVID-19 high-risk individuals or those unable to enter village hall. Call ahead for curbside voting.
The fire and rescue department will respond differently to calls. The crews will respond to medical incidents more often in full protective apparel. They may also have personal standing by at a safe distance to conserve protective equipment. Additionally, they are also sending a department duty officer in a car to provide oversight and guidance to crews to most incidents.
All penalty and interest for utility payments are suspended. Payments can be made online. All service fees for online payment are waived, and residents can still pay via the drop box outside the vestibule at village hall.
All fees for dog licenses will be waived through April 30.
For businesses with a Class A or Class B license for beer and liquor, or a cigarette license, the deadline to submit renewal paperwork has is extended to May 15.
Tourist rooming house permit renewal paperwork has an extended deadline of May 15.
Permit requests for direct sellers and solicitors will not be processed, and all exisiting permits were revoked effective March 19.
All playgrounds are closed until 8 a.m. April 24.
The yard waste and brush dropoff site will be closed until April 24.
