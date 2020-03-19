The following is Gov. Tony Evers' radio address on the COVID-19 public health emergency:
Hi everyone, Governor Tony Evers here.
A lot's happened in the past few days to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
I am proud, but frankly, not surprised by the efforts of Wisconsinites to rise to this challenge.
Earlier this week, I called for a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing bars and limiting restaurants to take-out or delivery only.
There are exceptions to that order, including critical infrastructure such as transportation systems, child care, and hospitals, to name a few.
We are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. This means that there are people who have been tested positive who have no exposures to a known case nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread.
Social distancing will help keep you, your family, and our community from increased risk of exposure.
What we’re saying here folks is simply this – stay at home if you can.
We need our healthcare workers, direct care workers, first responders, and service workers to stay healthy so they can continue working to keep us all safe.
This includes if you are an individual who is asymptomatic or symptoms that do not require medical care. Generally, stay home and remain out of contact with others until you recover.
With limited testing materials available nationwide, testing should be reserved for those who are severely ill and require hospitalization or are considered high-risk.
Your assistance and patience will be critical to protecting you, your family and friends, and our communities.
Be kind to one another and support one another. We’re in this together, Wisconsin. Thank you.
To hear the audio version, visit https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/governor-evers-radio-address-march-19-2020.
