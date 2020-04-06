It all started in late March with a half dozen lunches including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and fruit so neighborhood kids would have something to eat because they couldn’t get their daily lunches at school.
Since then, the front porch of Kara Haefakker’s home has become a haven for needy people who were laid off or had their hours cut due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Haefakker lives on Day Tripper Lane just north of McFarland in the Lost Creek subdivision in Madison. Shortly after she began leaving the sandwiches on her porch, a Madison radio station found out about her generosity and interviewed her. Since then, all types of items have been dropped off at the Haefakker residence including diapers, soap, laundry detergent, canned foods, loaves of bread and eggs.
“It just kept going and people kept donating,” Haefakker said. “My favorite people are the ones who pick something up but donate at the same time. It proves the community can come together and work together when something is going on.”
There are some restrictions on how much people can take, so everyone can partake in the items. Cold food deliveries happen usually on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Currently, Haefakker is looking for Easter-related items such as plastic eggs and candy. She’s hoping to put together an Easter egg hunt for children.
“I’ve already purchased and made up 1,000 eggs, but the hope is to cover my entire yard so kids can come one by one and grab eggs,” Haefakker said.
Overall, she is overwhelmed by the generosity of people who have made contributions.
“When people donate, it is so heartwarming,” Haefakker said. “I don’t know how to say thank you enough to the people who donate.”
