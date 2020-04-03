McFarland residents who use the yard waste and brush site have another option with the site closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The village and its contractor, Barnes Inc., have teamed up to provide curbside pickup of yard waste. This yard waste consists of leaves, grass clippings, thatch and non-woody plants. It does include brush or woody materials.
Residents should place their loose debris by the curbs in one continuous pile to be picked up the vacuum trucks. Debris should not be placed in the street. Material in bags or containers will not be collected.
Clean loose debris must be free of garbage, foreign objects such as metal and glass, woody material (pinecones or OK) and pet waste.
This collection will be held each day of the week, starting on the western edge of the village Monday and moving eastward throughout the week.
This expanded curbside pickup will be held weekly through the end of April and will be discontinued once the once the drop site can be safely opened for the year.
Residents who do not follow the rules will see a placard next to the pile of debris. Once the pile is “cleaned,” residents can follow the contact information on the placard to have the debris collected.
Curbside brush chipping is expected to begin the week of April 20.
For questions, call the public works department at 838-7287.
