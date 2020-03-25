With the safer-at-home order in effect from Wednesday, March 25, through Friday, April 24, there are limits and changes to city of Madison operations.
Among some of the updates are:
– Madison Metro riders are required to enter and exit buses through the rear doors. Fares will not be collected.
– All streets division dropoff sites are closed until further notice.
– Curbside collection services of trash and recycling are not affected by the dropoff sites closure. All collection rules and guidelines remain in effect for curbside services. This means that certain items that can only be recycled at the dropoff sites, like televisions or computers, should be held onto by residents until the sites are open again.
– Absentee voting is encouraged for the April 7 election. You can request an absentee ballot until April 2 at myvote.wi.gov, and register to vote online through March 30. Early voting is available until April 3. The city clerk’s office has moved to curbside early voting only. People can vote without leaving their vehicle.
– Public libraries are closed. Library book drops will be closed, and customers are urged to keep library materials until libraries reopen. Due dates of checked out materials will be extended, and holds will be retained at libraries until libraries reopen. The library's databases, online magazines and newspapers and downloadable audiobooks and eBooks collections are also accessible with a library card.
