A former one-room school house that served families in the early 20th century has been designated a local historic structure. The McFarland Village Board made the designation at its June 24 meeting for the building at 5979 Siggelkow Road, formerly the Waubesa School and currently Common Threads Resource Center.
“I think McFarland has sometimes been remiss in recognizing structures that really do have significant historical significance to the community and we’ve let some slip through our fingers,” Trustee Dan Kolk said. “I’m happy this one will not, because it seems like a really unique structure.”
According to documents in the board meeting packet, Waubesa School was built in 1920 by McFarland contractor Louis A. Harrison and served as a school for children in the Towns of Blooming Grove and Cottage Grove. The documents indicated the one-room school house is tied to the village as people in the towns shopped, received mail and used the railroad stop in McFarland.
The school was part of Joint School District 6 and joined the McFarland School District in 1954 after a vote by the Waubesa School electors.
Waubesa School’s original floor plan is intact except for a partition constructed in 1989 in the west half of the classroom. Additional alterations to the building are minimal and do not compromise the overall integrity of the structure.
Boness recognized by board
The village board offered a commendation resolution for Pauline Boness, McFarland’s first community development director who retired July 5. She began her employment with the village March 10, 1998.
“What a difference Pauline has made by being instrumental in developments in the village including Highland Oaks, Parkview Estates, Skaalen Village, Meredith Heights, Prairie Place, Juniper Ridge, additions to Cedar Glades,” village President Brad Czebotar said, adding she pioneered the creation of the community development department and spearheaded the creation of tax incremental finance districts 3, 4 and 5.
As a token of the village’s appreciation for Boness’s work, a downtown park bench will be dedicated in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.