Gay N. Denner, age 69, reunited with his parents on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Gay was born on Jan. 31, 1950, in Middleton to Norman and Marion (Westphal) Denner. He grew up in rural Verona, graduating from Verona High. Gay enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school.
During his younger years, he was involved in the family welding business and ultimately took an apprenticeship as an ironworker with the Ironworkers Local 383 out of Madison.
Gay was a lifetime member of the Oakridge Rifle Club in Verona. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman and loved to tinker and repair whatever he could get his hands on. Gay will always be remembered for his jokes and how he loved his family.
Gay is survived by his children, Andrew (Jennifer) of Boscobel, Katherine (Ryan) Stringfield of Randolph and Emily Swenson (Chris Olson) of Rewey; grandchildren, Andrea (Tyson), Nathan, Travis, Ashlan, Josie, Brody, Brock, Zoe and Ty; siblings, Gwen (Harlan) Olson, Greg (Pam) and Gene; and his significant other, Christine Kalinowski. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Griffin Swenson.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A private burial with Full military honors will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison.
