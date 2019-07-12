A few weeks ago, I bought a celebratory ice cream cake. You know it’s a monumental occasion when there’s an entire ice cream cake at stake.
I’ve been given the opportunity to be the managing editor of one of our sister publications — The Courier, covering Waterloo and Marshall. So, this of course means I will no longer be telling the stories of McFarland’s people, places, government, organizations, businesses, you get the picture.
I’m excited to return as The Courier’s editor and take on the new challenges of the role.
As I thought about what I wanted to write in this column, I considered all of the people’s stories I have shared and everyone who helped me in telling those stories. It could fill at least an entire page.
Seriously, you have no idea of the number of people in McFarland who help me as a journalist; the many people who provide me with the necessary information to get a story in front of the public, those who are willing to allow me to share their story with our readers, and the countless individuals who have heard the phrase “Hi, I’m Amber with the McFarland Thistle newspaper and I took a picture of you (insert verb). Could I get your name?” and willingly provided their name.
As a reporter, you get the chance to share people’s stories, to inform people about what’s happening in their community and sometimes bring to light information that may have not be exposed otherwise. As a reporter for a weekly community newspaper, you get the opportunity to discover an entire community and not just certain pockets, like the local government, school or businesses. This is the primary reason I enjoy working at a weekly paper – not having just a single beat to cover.
There’s been a lot of change since I first came to the McFarland Thistle’s Farwell Street office. I have worked with four editors, had the office move twice and saw the paper merge with The Herald-Independent.
And now there will be a new McFarland reporter, someone else will be sharing the stories of the 53558 ZIP code. And there are so many more stories in the community to share with readers and I look forward to reading them.
Similarly, I’m excited to share stories about the people who live in Waterloo and Marshall with The Courier readers. I can’t wait to see what I discover and have the ability to reveal that information through words and photographs.
