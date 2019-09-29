CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Rock County has received a $160,000 grant from United Way Blackhawk Region. Over the two-year grant period, funds will be used to recruit, train and support CASA volunteers from our community. The CASA volunteers work one-on-one with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, advocating for their best interests within the court system.
CASA has been a United Way Blackhawk Region funded partner for 14 years.
“CASA is extremely proud to be a funded partner of the United Way Blackhawk Region and we are very grateful for their continual support and the generosity of their donors,” said Sandy Johnson, executive director of CASA of Rock County. “This grant will help to strengthen the program and expand capacity to serve more children in our community.”
Johnson reports there are currently over 150 children who are in need of a CASA volunteer.
“The needs of the children in the Rock County Child Welfare System are more complicated than ever before, and these children deserve to have an advocate by their side," she said.
Since 2005, CASA of Rock County has been recruiting and training community members to become advocates for children who have experienced abuse and are in the temporary custody of an overwhelmed and under-resourced child welfare system. CASAs use a trauma-informed approach to ensure the needs of these children are met, and provide stability and guidance as their case progresses through the court system.
CASAs are role models and mentors, promoting and enhancing resiliency and positive long-term outcomes in the children they serve.
Each year, CASA conducts three volunteer training sessions. The next is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
To learn more about being a volunteer and ways you can help the children they serve and this organization, visit www.CASARockCounty.org.
