Sept. 3, 2009
“Officer Martin chosen for school resource officer.” Officer Jim Martin, who served as the SRO at Janesville Parker High School for seven years is the new school resource officer.
“Milton teachers begin school year without contract.” Members of the Milton Education Association, the union representing more than 200 teachers in the School District of Milton, are working without a contract after their two-year agreement expired June 30.
Sept. 10, 2009
“Goodrich Cabin repairs begin.” Thanks to donors and a matching grant from the National Park Service, needed renovation work on the Goodrich Cabin was able to commence.
“Adams files complaint over United Ethanol odors.” City council member Dave Adams has filed a written complaint that will trigger a review process that could lead to the revocation of the city’s conditional use permit with United Ethanol.
Sept. 1, 1994
“Former historical society director charged.” A former director of the Milton Historical Society and curator of the Milton House Museum has been charged with felony uttering in connection with a check that was written to her in 1992. Lynne Thorngate is accused of forging the signature of a Milton Historical Society official to cash a $520 check made to Thorngate, who served as director of the historical society from 1989-1993. A complaint was filed in Rock County Circuit Court.
Sept. 8, 1994
“Increased train activity means more noise.” It’s been a long time since Milton has been a railroad hub but city residents may have to get used to the notion — and the noise, odor and other inconveniences that go along with train activity. Citizens have complained about whistles, idling engines and refrigerator box cars running.
“Wheat warehouse donated.” What was known for years as the Skelly-Davidson apple warehouse has been donated to the Milton Historical Society by Charlotte Skelly and Margaret Davidson.
Sept. 4, 1969
“Football has its day.” Mayor Lawrence Dickhoff issued an official proclamation for Football Day, citing both the national and local interest in the fall sport. Football in Milton is 70 years old having its beginning on a pickup basis just prior to the turn of the century. According to historical records, a Milton team was defeated by Albion Academy 33-0 in 1899. Players drove to Albion, nine miles away, in a three-seat wagon. Football competition was discontinued and reinstituted twice before becoming part of Milton’s regular athletic program in 1921.
News brief: The Milton senior high school band won top honors at the Janesville Labor Day parade for the seventh straight year. Director Dick Dabson swept the top two places, as the Green Berets he directs took second. The Milton junior high band, directed by Ken DeVoe, was the first junior high band to perform in the annual event.
“College may register 700.” Milton College will have its largest freshman class and school enrollment when classes begin. School officials are expecting 700 compared to 638 last fall.
Sept. 11, 1969
“Grade teachers regain noon schedule.” Milton elementary school teachers won a return to their former noon hour schedule in a dramatic show of force at Monday’s regular meeting of the Milton area school board.
“Milton schools enroll 2,357.” Milton area schools have enrolled a record 2,357 students for the 1969-70 school year, supt. Jon Platts reported.
Sept. 1, 1949
“Milton College to open Sept. 12, dorms to be full.” A large advance registration has been made, with all rooms in dormitories already taken. There are more rooms in private homes now available than was the case a year ago.
Sept. 8, 1949
“Traynor farm wins 12 firsts at Minnesota fair.” The Traynor farm, Milton Junction, which won the grand champion cow and bull in the Milking Shorthorn breed at the Wisconsin state fair repeated these honors at the Minnesota state fair.
Sept. 15, 1949
“Supreme Court to review incorporation case.” The question of whether or not Milton Junction is a legally incorporated village will be tested in Madison as the state supreme court reviews the case at a hearing Friday.
“College signs 344 students.” At the end of the first day of classes at Milton College, there were 344 students registered. Of the total number, 277 are men and 67 are women, a proportion that has been seen on campus since the end of World War II.
