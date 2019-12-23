Construction blocks build walls; urban blocks build cities. Block by block, Milton grew in 2019. Changing hands provided alterations to existing buildings and survey maps and site plans added square feet.
Badgerland Disposal
In 2019, Milton saw projects big and small. Among them was the site plan for Milton-based Badgerland Disposal. The company presented a preliminary overview of its proposed expansion to the city’s plan commission last December.
The overview described a two-building phased construction, including, within Phase 1, a 12,300-square-foot office building and, within Phase 2, a 49,350-square-foot warehouse and sorting facility. Plans called for both buildings to share a 9.5-acre lot near the southeast corner of the intersection of State Highway 59 and County Trunk M. Formal submittal of the project, along with any required conditional use permits (CUP), was anticipated in January.
Some 40 truckloads, representing about 200 tons of materials per day, were expected to arrive at the sorting center. Headquartered on North Janesville Street, the proposed expansion would move the company to the new facility and bring new jobs to Milton, company officials said.
On Jan. 15, Milton’s city council was presented with a site plan and CUP application, but, city officials said, some aspects of the project were still in need of review. Site plan concerns included stormwater drainage, pretreatment processing and landscaping. Conditional use concerns included storage of flammable and toxic materials, outdoor storage, service and repair of vehicles and machinery, truck, bus and rail terminals, among others.
In a memo to council, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson noted that while some of the conditional use items were addressed on the site plan, others required a “better-written explanation or answer.”
An offer to purchase land, a TIF (tax incremental financing) development agreement and a plan to address 17 city staff recommendations were required as part of a final submittal, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
In March, the city opted to divide 22 acres of city-owned land into two lots, one of which had 14 acres. Badgerland Disposal opted to buy that lot, Hulick said. The city’s plan commission approved the sale of the land and the company’s first-phase site plan.
In April, the city council approved the TIF development agreement for Badgerland Disposal’s first phase. The project is located in TID (tax incremental financing district) No. 9.
Hulick explained that while the land was sold to Badgerland for $1, it carried a value of $200,000. The TIF development agreement extended the valued amount to Badgerland in the form of a loan. The company agreed to make an annual tax payment of $20,000. For each year the payment is made, the city will forgive one-tenth of the loan amount until the obligation is paid in full.
Groundbreaking for the office building was slated to begin in the spring. The second phase of the project was left for a later date.
In a recent interview, Hulick said groundbreaking at the Badgerland Disposal site has not yet begun.
“It is still an approved project and, in my conversations with them, they are estimating a start date in early 2020,” he said, citing contractors’ scheduling conflicts as reason for the delay.
Midwest Tennis
In February, the city approved a rezoning proposal for three lots in the Crossroads Business Park from M-2 to B-2, including a nearly 6-acre lot located at 1181 Gateway Drive. The lot was identified as a potential site for Midwest Tennis Facility, LLC. The company submitted a site plan to construct a 54,000-square foot facility. That, too, was approved in February. The property is located in TID No. 6.
In April, the city council approved a TIF development agreement for the tennis center. While the city approved the sale of the lot for $1, it was valued at $202,300. That amount was extended to the tennis center in the form of a loan. The agreement obligates the tennis center to pay a minimum annual tax payment of $20,230. Each year the payment is made, the city will forgive one-tenth of the loan until the obligation is fully paid. The land sale was approved last December, contingent upon the execution of a successful TIF development, according to a memo from Hulick to council.
In April, tennis center representatives said they would be breaking ground in spring.
In a recent interview, Hulick said the project is still approved and expected to continue in 2020. The company may be bringing some revised plans, he said.
Mitchell House Coffee
Also in April, the city council approved a development agreement with Mitchell House Coffee owners Mark and Rhonda Mitchell. The couple proposed transforming a long-abandoned building located on Front Street near Merchant Row into a coffee house, headquarters for the family’s construction business and their residence. The couple purchased the building in 2018.
In a memo to council, Hulick noted that the Mitchells were investing up to $200,000 as the building underwent major renovations. The development agreement called for improvements to the property to increase its taxable value by more than $200,000, generating an anticipated $4,000 in additional property tax paid annually. In return, the city agreed to loan the Mitchells $40,000. Each year the minimum tax payment is met, the city will forgive one-tenth of the loan amount until the full obligation is met. Funding for the loan is provided through TID No. 7.
Demolition inside the building was already underway in April, and building renovations were likely to last throughout 2019, the couple said, with hopes that the coffee house would open in the spring of 2020.
Front street improvements
The Mitchell’s project coincided with a planned redevelopment project on Front Street. Described by city officials as a major street and water main redevelopment project, design engineering for the Front Street project had been approved by council in February.
The Front Street project included 800 linear feet of sanitary sewer main replacement and associated laterals, the installation of about 300 feet of new sanitary sewer, about 800 feet of 6-inch water main with 10-inch piping, and replacement of and improvements to existing storm sewer, and about 1,100 feet of road reconstruction with new curb and gutter. The project began in July and lasted through the summer and into early fall. Similar work was also performed on nearby Windsor Court.
Work on Windsor Court included about 400 linear feet of water main replacement and 400 feet of linear sanitary sewer main and associated street improvements.
The full two-street project came with a price tag of just over $900,000. Finance Director Dan Nelson, in June, identified four funding sources for the project, including three utilities budgets – water, wastewater and stormwater -- and the city’s general fund, using dollars previously earmarked for street and capital improvements.
TLC Restorations warehouse
In April, council approved a TIF development agreement for TLC Restorations. The company was proposing to build a 7,200-square-foot storage facility on property it owned at 625 Greenman Street.
TLC Restorations received a conditional use permit and site plan approval for the construction of the facility in 2018, according to a memo from Hulick to council.
The TIF agreement stipulated that with the construction of the new warehouse, the company would guarantee a minimum annual tax payment of $6,550.83 and the city would loan TLC, doing business as 401K Properties, $60,000. Each year the company made the minimum payment, one-tenth of the loan would be forgiven until the full obligation was paid. The project is located in TID No. 10.
Vocational Training Center
In October, the city amended its zoning code to allow for the development of a vocational training center, proposed by the Chicagoland Roofers Joint Apprenticeship Training fund. The group had identified an existing 15,000-square-foot building on a three-acre lot, 222 Sunnyside Drive, which was formerly known as the Print Max building.
The nonprofit trade-related organization currently trains some 700 apprentices in Indian Head Park, Ill., United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers Local No. 11 Business Representative Travis Gorman recently told the Milton Courier. The facility was looking to expand, he said.
Milton was an attractive spot because many of the organization’s apprentices live in the broader Rockford, Ill. and Rock County area, he said.
Plans called for renovations of the existing building, a small addition of an undetermined size, a parking lot expansion and outdoor training stations, Gorman said.
He anticipated construction at the site to begin early next year with classes starting in the fall of 2020.
Hulick described the zoning change as a first step in the redevelopment process.
Three banks, three projects
Three banks currently call Milton home. They are The Bank of Milton, First Community Bank of Milton and the Blackhawk Community Credit Union. All three improved facilities this year.
Earlier this month, the Bank of Milton, 323 Parkview Dr., held, in conjunction with the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening its new 1,200-square-foot addition. The new space brings the bank’s total square footage to just over 11,000 square feet, bank president Dan Honold said in a recent interview. The city’s plan commission approved the project in 2018, and work began mid-July, he said.
The full building saw improvements, including new carpeting, wall coverings, furniture and upgraded security equipment. Outside improvements include security equipment, an ADA compliant entry ramp, automated doors and 10 new parking stalls, Honold said.
In July, the city approved a site plan for a $600,000 façade renovation at First Community Bank of Milton, 202 Merchant Row. Upgrades also were approved for outdoor leisure space used by bank employees.
Bank president Brendon Wilkinson said the new façade brings the building back to its original appearance. Photos from the 1920s were used to create the look. The building will also have a new roof, updated exterior lighting, tuck-pointing, gutters and a backlit illuminated sign. A concrete pad and gazebo will be installed behind the building, he said.
The project was slated to begin this fall, with an anticipated completion date in the spring of 2020.
Some 600 area residents and credit union members attended a September celebration and ribbon cutting, held in conjunction with the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, marking the opening of the newly renovated Milton branch of the Blackhawk Community Credit Union (BHCCU), 110 Parkview Drive. The credit union was formerly located in the Piggly Wiggly shopping center, 701 S. Janesville St. Those in attendance toured the remodeled building, enjoyed free food and played games.
BHCCU Chief Executive Officer Sherri Stumpf said the company purchased the building in April. It previously housed the Educator’s Credit Union, among others.
A site plan was approved by the city in May.
Stumpf said the bank moved because it needed more space. The former location was leased and offered about 2,000 square feet. The new full-service building has 9,600 square feet, she said. The new location also offers a drive-through window and a larger community space in the building’s lower level.
New services also include a night deposit box and safety deposit boxes, she said.
American Awards & Promotions
Celebrating with a grand opening and ribbon cutting in July, American Awards & Promotions, LLC, opened its new facility at 1250 Arthur Drive. The building formerly housed McDonald’s and an area travel center.
Business owners Lori and Mark Warren said they moved their business from 650 College Street to the new site to better facilitate their production process. The new building offers main level and basement space, each with 2,100 square feet.
Façade grants
Several businesses have received Façade Improvements grants through the city this year. The 50/50 matching funds program caps individual grants at $5,000.
This year, The Scoreboard Bar and Grill, 100 Merchant Row; Antiques and Vintage Uniques, 742 East Madison Avenue, and ARAK Properties, which owns two buildings, one of which houses the Milton Area Youth Center, 237 and 303 Vernal Avenue, received funds through the program. Grants are funded through tax incremental financing.
Outdoor improvements
City council approved in March the combining of several lots owned by The Gathering Place, forming one new 5-acre lot. The Gathering Place Executive Director Dave Fisher said the larger lot fit better with the center’s future plans to expand outdoor activities and potentially make permanent improvements on the grounds.
City officials approved in April a site plan for a pavilion to be built in the city’s Veteran’s Park. The project is being sponsored by a group of community members. Upon its completion, the pavilion will be donated to the city, Hulick said. The project is currently being constructed.
