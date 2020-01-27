It is with enormous pride and gratitude that I write this letter. The City of Milton has experienced a level of investment and growth the past year (2019) that we have not seen in a decade, if ever. It is important as a community that we recognize and celebrate our successes.
We were the fastest growing community in Rock County. We had over $9 million in private commercial and industrial development. This was an increase of $3 million from last year. We had over $8.4 million in residential construction and nearly $1 million in renovations alone.
This progress is because of businesses investing, and the residents as a whole along with Milton City Council policies, Milton city staff, School District of Milton, civic organizations, and non-profits have demonstrated that our city is worth investing in, starting a business, and building or remodeling a home.
All of you get credit and should take it. Be proud of what all of us have done together. The City of Milton residents and our business partners collectively deserves this recognition. I know that a lot has been asked of our residents and sacrifices have been made. Please know that it is deeply appreciated and we are a better city and community because of the dedicated commitments that all of us have made.
Mayor Anissa Welch
