Oct. 8, 2009
“Dredging study slated for Lake Koshkonong.” State Rep Andy Jorgensen, D-Fort Atkinson, and Assembly Speaker Mike Sheridan, D-Janesville, took a pontoon boat ride on Lake Koshkonong to get a sense of the dredging and habitat protection projects being proposed by the Rock-Koshkonong Lake District.
“City council approves boundary agreement.” The Milton City Council gave final approval to a boundary agreement with Milton Township. Almost three years in the making, the agreement limits the reach of the city development authority. State statute gives municipalities the authority to approve or deny developments within 1.5 miles beyond the border of an ever-growing city. The boundary agreement council members agreed to presents a clear limit to the City of Milton’s authority.
Oct. 15, 2009
“United Ethanol presents plan, new approach on odor complaints.” Officials from United Ethanol went before the Milton Plan Commission and presented both a new plan and a new attitude for dealing with odor complaints.
“School board considers grievance from MEA.” A grievance over a loss of prep time brought about 60 staff members to the School District of Milton Board of Education meeting. The grievance filed against the district is the first in more than 17 years.
“Milton’s Stair finishes fifth at WIAA state golf meet.” Milton High School junior Ashton Stair became the first Milton golfer to medal at the WIAA meet since her coach, Andrea Wieland in 1993. Stair finished fifth in Division 1.
Oct. 6, 1994
“Highway 26 designated urban street.” Milton’s Common Council approved a recommendation to designate a portion of State Highway 26 as an “urban highway.”
“Commission approves Daland plan.” The City of Milton Plan Commission approved a request by a development group to turn the Daland Fine Arts Building into apartments for the elderly. The Daland building is located along Davis Street between the Shaw Community Centre and Main Hall. Jeff Roethe, representing Campus Park Partnership, presented plans to the commission.
Oct. 13, 1994
“Meeker tenth at state golf.” Milton senior Andrea Meeker finished tenth in the WIAA state girls golf tournament. Just one week earlier, on the same golf course, Meeker took first in a 26-team tournament.
Advertisement from Upstairs Downstairs on Vernal Avenue: “Fabric Swap. Come trade fabric with other fabriholics!”
Oct. 9, 1969
“Zoning, streets head agenda.” The former Shumway orchard property was rezoned from residential to industrial. The petition for rezoning the property lying immediately west of the Burdick Corporation property and immediately north of the Milwaukee Road tracks was submitted by Elmer Anderson.
“New Lutheran church OK’d.” St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold a groundbreaking service. Pastor Herbert Schumacher will officiate. The new worship wing will be located at the northwest corner of the present church. The worship area will seat 288 on the main floor and 30 in the balcony.
“690 enrolled at college.” Milton College has experienced an 8% increase in student enrollment. More than 40% of the students are new to Milton. Included are 35 transfers from Colorado Alpine College, which discontinued classes in June.
Oct. 16, 1969
“Senior citizens housing proposed.” A senior citizens housing project with as many as 60 units has been proposed here, announced real estate broker Al Bentz. A site more seriously considered is a 6-acre tract north of Stage’s Mobile Service at Madison Avenue and Parkview Drive.
“Milton’s Peace March.” Milton’s Peace March was a calm event when about 40 marchers joined in the Moratorium Day observance.
Oct. 6, 1949
“Shellestad county supervisor.” Ernest Shellestad was appointed county supervisor at a meeting of the village board. The board moved that the boundaries of the business district be extended to include the property along Main Street between Greenman Street and Madison Avenue.
Advertisement: “Hog Killing Time is Any Old Time. Bring us your animals… We’ll do the rest. Milton Locker Plant. Phone 441.”
“Purchases building.” Harold Martin has purchased the Button building at the corner of Vernal Avenue and Elm Street from the Boreva Manufacturing Co., Chicago. The building contains the grocery store owned by Martin, as well as the office and workrooms of the Boreva company, manufacturers of women’s sportswear.
Oct. 13, 1949
“Little Theatre sets new policy.” A new policy concerning membership in the Community Little Theatre was established. Membership cards are not admission tickets as they were when the Little Theatre started.
“Milton historians plan antique show.” Community interest has been generated by plans for an antique show. Sponsored by the Milton Historical Society, exhibits will be on display in the basement of the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. Heirlooms have been offered from many homes.
“Incorporation case reversed by high court.” The legality of the incorporation of Milton Junction has been questioned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court ordered the Rock County Circuit Court to reopen the case “for determination of the sufficiency of the petition as of 10 a.m. June 23, 1948, and thereafter to order or deny a referendum as the sufficiency of the protesting petition requires.”
Through the Years is a compilation of Milton Courier headlines and story summaries through the years.
