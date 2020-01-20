A Milton man was arrested Friday on a charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated driving after his vehicle entered a ditch and struck a tree.
Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of East Maple Beach and North Crestwood drives just after 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a vehicle in the ditch.
Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Tolin, 54, who showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, snowy road conditions contributed to the crash.
