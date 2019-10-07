The Milton girls swim team’s unbeaten-dual streak came to an end with a 108-62 defeat versus McFarland Tuesday, Oct. 1, at McFarland High School.
It was the Red Hawks first loss in their last five duals. Milton’s only other dual defeat this season dated back to the season opener on Aug. 27 versus defending Division 2 state champions, Madison Edgewood.
Freshman Bailey Ratzburg earned two first-place finishes for the Red Hawks. In the 200-yard individual medley, Ratzburg clocked in with a time of 2 minutes, 12.41 seconds, good for the top spot.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ratzburg just edged out McFarland’s Emily Landwehr for first place. Ratzburg timed in at 1:08.80, while Landwehr finished with a time of 1:09.20.
Senior Danielle Cramer picked up a first-place finish and also earned a runner-up finish against the Spartans.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Cramer clocked in at 58:47, good for first. The senior placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a 57.61. The first-place pace was set by McFarland’s Mara Freeman, who touched the final wall at 57.10.
Junior Eleanor Parker also picked up a first-place finish for Milton, timing in with the best time in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:32.44.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Cramer, Parker, Ratzburg and senior Caroline Burki teamed up for a first-place finish. The crew clocked in with a 3:41.55.
Similar to Cramer, Burki was also just out touched by McFarland’s Freeman. Burki finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.25, while Freeman placed first with a 56.00.
Burki was part of another second-place effort, as she teamed up with Cramer, Parker and Ratzburg in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing with a time of 1:56.53.
Parker placed second in the 200-yard freestyle by a sliver, timing in at 2:05.53, just short of the first-place time of 2:05.36.
The Red Hawks took on Monona Grove Tuesday, Oct. 8, in a Badger South Conference match at Monona Grove High School, but results were not available by publication time. Milton will compete in the Beloit Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Beloit Memorial High School at 11 a.m.
