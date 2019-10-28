A request for the removal of construction debris from underneath the County Highway M/F bridge is being drafted, according to officials from two state agencies: the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT). The bridge spans the Rock River a few hundred feet upstream from the Indianford dam.
Black River Falls-based Lunda Construction performed reconstruction work on the bridge last year.
DNR and DOT officials have cited ongoing discussions as reason for not sharing specifics within the request. According to DNR Environmental Analysis Specialist Shelley Warwick, the draft could be shared between the two agencies as early as this week.
The request comes after several officials from the DNR, DOT, and a representative from DAAR Engineering, Inc., the Milwaukee-based consulting engineer on the Indianford bridge reconstruction project, met Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the DOT southwest regional office in Madison, 2101 Wright St.
According to DOT project manager Marc Schweiger, DOT holds a primary contract with Janesville-based Rock Roads Companies, Inc. Rock Roads subcontracted the bridge reconstruction work to Lunda Construction. As the entity with which the DOT holds a contract, Schweiger said, he anticipates DOT and DNR will be making the debris removal request of Rock Roads.
Describing DOT as the starting point within the process, Schweiger said: “We are making the draft. We are deciding what items to pass along to the contractor.”
The DOT will share its draft with the DNR, Schweiger said. The two agencies will ask together for the removal of the debris, he said.
Three surveys performed
DNR officials performed a survey of the debris located underneath the bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 15. DNR was the third agency to inspect the debris.
Divers hired by Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) documented the debris on Aug. 24. RKLD officials said they investigated the riverbed after learning from area residents that they had witnessed debris falling into the river during bridge reconstruction.
DOT officials surveyed the area using sonar and camera equipment on Oct. 3.
According to Warwick, the DNR used submersible camera equipment to collect both still photos and video footage of the riverbed. Warwick and two DNR wardens participated in the survey, which took over two hours.
A boat used by the wardens to conduct the survey could not go downstream of the bridge for safety reasons, but the equipment was used on the upstream side of the bridge, covering the full width of the river, from east to west, Warwick said.
Under conditions of high water, maneuvering between the bridge and the dam is a particular safety concern, officials from both agencies have said.
“We swept the area,” Warwick said, noting that images were captured, but she said: “The visibility was awful. Not very much could be seen with the submersible camera. The water levels were also high.”
From the meeting
After all three surveys were completed, Warwick said, three entities, DNR, DOT and DAAR, met to compare findings and determine next steps. The meeting lasted about two hours, she said.
DNR representatives attending the meeting included: Warwick, Environmental Supervisor Matt Matrise and Safety Specialist Warden Mitch Groenier, described by Warwick as an expert on the equipment used. Dam Safety Specialist and Water Management Engineer Rob Davis attended the meeting by phone.
DOT representatives were: Schweiger, Indianford bridge project design engineer Kurt Johnson, Engineering Services Unit 2 Traffic Safety Systems (TTS) Supervisor Jenny Fredrickson, and Unit 2 TSS engineer Peter Fillipi.
DAAR project engineer Teri Schopp was also in attendance.
According to Warwick, an RKLD representative was not in attendance during the Oct. 23 meeting. RKLD Chairman Alan Sweeney did arrive on the bridge and spoke briefly with DNR representatives while the Oct. 15 survey was underway, she said. The RKLD will be included within communications regarding the state agencies’ debris removal request, she said.
According to Warwick, those attending the meeting learned that three circumstances prevented the safe removal of debris while work was being performed on the bridge, including: high water levels, the age of the 60-year-old bridge deck, which, she said, was crumbling as it was being cut, and the water velocity, meaning how fast the water was traveling.
As the project progressed and safety concerns mounted, Warwick said, three iterations of a debris removal agreement evolved.
“They were trying to minimize the amount of debris going into the river. The first plan called for a barge,” she said. High water and other safety concerns made use of a barge less feasible, she said.
While cutting concrete from the bridge deck, Warwick said construction workers described the materials as “coming off like tissue paper.
“It was falling as it was being sawed, so there was more falling of damaged concrete than what was anticipated,” she said.
Addressing earlier questions raised about a potential that some debris in the Rock River could be from an earlier construction project performed in 1955, Schweiger said sonar pictures obtained by DOT were inconclusive, but, he added: “it’s most likely not from 1955, but we can’t say 100% that it’s not because we haven’t fished it out.”
