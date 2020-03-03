A community or a church might not think about the importance of a steeple.
“Technically, it’s a bell tower, but ‘Save the Steeple’ ‘rang’ a little bit better,” said Pastor Nate Crandall of Milton Seventh Day Baptist – the Connecting Church, 720 E. Madison Ave.
What does a bell tower mean to a church and to the community?
“It’s a symbol of the ongoing presence of God in the community and our commitment to bring the light of Christ into Milton,” replied Crandall.
After a fire destroyed the church’s 1882 building, Crandall said the bell was the only thing saved. The current building was constructed in 1933-34 and the bell was part of the church until 1991.
“It had to be welded multiple times but it never kind of rang the same way,” he said.
Where the bell went Crandall said he doesn’t know, but a replacement bell came to Milton Seventh Day Baptist from another church.
“Save the Steeple” is a fundraising campaign to help the church preserve and update its historic building. Crandall said the campaign will continue through the end of the year and with a goal of 2021.
Funds are needed for the masonry work needed to fix the iconic bell tower, said church communication coordinator Joel Osborn. The church also wants to upgrade its restrooms so they handicapped accessible and family friendly, he said.
Since the campaign began a year ago, about $30,000 has been raised. According to a news release, that allowed the roof to be repaired.
Another $70,000 is needed for the stonework on the bell tower and restroom renovations.
Preserving the bell tower is indeed preserving history. The church was added to the National and State Register of Historic Places in 2016.
Wisconsin Historical Society on its website states:
The Seventh Day Baptist faith came with the first pioneers to Milton, including Joseph Goodrich, who built the unusual grout-constructed hexagonal-shaped Milton House. Goodrich and many of the families who came later were members of the Seventh Day Baptist faith in New York State and Milton became a center of immigration for church members. Known for their worship on the “seventh” day or Saturday, the faith has been an enduring institution in Milton.
Noted Milwaukee church architect Hugo Haeuser designed the 1933-34 building in his most frequently used style for churches: Late Gothic Revival. He also used his favorite material: limestone veneer, known as “lannon stone.” This abundant material was quarried from an area just northwest of Milwaukee and is one of the hallmarks of Haeuser’s 20th Century church designs.
The first Seventh Day Baptist Church was constructed in 1852, and parts of this church were used for the much larger building completed in 1882. Influenced by the Romanesque Revival style, the 1882 church was one of the most distinctive in Milton when it was built. The fire that burned it to the ground in 1933 was devastating, coming at what arguable could be called the “depths” of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Despite the hard economic times, the congregation moved forward with the elaborate design of Haeuser. His design of the church’s exterior is elegant, with gothic details typical of the style, but not overwhelming. Haeuser designed many Lutheran churches and the interior of this church is more in keeping with that or other more formal denominations than the Seventh Day Baptist denomination and raised some eyebrows among the congregation. But, they built the church as designed and have kept its historic character largely intact, making this building architecturally distinctive both inside and out.
Today, Crandall said, “We live in a different age. There’s no way that our church would be able to build a building like this with today’s dollars. It would be utterly impossible to raise that kind of funds here.”
Much of the work required is specialty work and many who helped build the church completed in 1934 were part of the church, which cost $35,000, he said.
Crandall was born and raised in Janesville, the church is his home church.
“We’re grateful for it,” he said.
