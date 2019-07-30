The renovations being done to the Milton High School pool are expected to be completed by the girls swim season, according to Milton Activities Director Brian Hammil.
“They [renovations] have been on an aggressive timeline, and it looks like they will completed on time for the girls swim season,” Hammil said.
Current renovations include redoing the grates that go around the pool, removing the wall tile in the room and installing a new air handler.
“The air quality in that room will be greatly improved for now and for whatever the next use of that area will be,” Hammil said.
The pool air handler is part of the board-approved Short Term Pool Renovation Project.
As far as referendum changes, Hammil said he expects those projects to start happening at the elementary school in the fall, and hopes projects can begin at the high school next spring.
“The most logical progression at the high school will be to build all of the new additions first as to avoid working inside the school during school, with some big renovations happening in the school building during the summer,” he said.
The renovations will not only address safety issues, but look to be an overall quality-of-life upgrade.
“We will have a nice competition pool with more deck space for participants and more seating for spectators. This will be a much safer pool for the number of users each year,” Hammil said. “There will also be an addition to our auxiliary gym. Usage will depend on the design and layout, but it will certainly provide us with more space. It may not change our winter practice times, but will give us additional indoor space which we so desperately need in the fall and spring season.”
The Milton High School girls swim team begins practice on Aug. 13. The Red Hawks’ first home meet of the season will be two weeks later on Aug. 27.
