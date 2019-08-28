The Milton High School girls golf team was bested by Madison Edgewood, 186-179, in a Badger South Conference dual Wednesday afternoon at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
Freshman Hannah Dunk and junior Reagan Moisson, playing at the top two spots, scored a 42 and 43, respectively.
Junior Anna Pember carded a 50, while sophomore Molly Jaeggi and senior Desi Dorcey scored 51s.
The Red Hawks will be back in action Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.
