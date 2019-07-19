The man who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90/39 on Tuesday was Masen Rory Crotty, 20, of Janesville, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department reported.
The crash, reported at 9:02 a.m., occurred on the northbound side of the Interstate at mile marker 167.4 in the town of Milton.
Crotty was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.
The State Patrol reported Tuesday that the driver apparently was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.
The death remains under investigation.
