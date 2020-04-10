The Emergency COVID-19 Pantry Delivery Program is a collaboration between local pantries and Rock County Council on Aging: Transportation and Mobility Management. The Program will utilize Rock County Transportation vans that normally transport people, but are currently not in use due to the COVID-19 crisis.
These vans will be utilized to deliver food items from local food pantries to those in need and unable to get to their local food pantry, due travel issues resulting from COVID-19. The Pantry Delivery Program will continue for as long as the Rock County vans are available for this purpose.
WHAT DOES THE PROGRAM DO? This is a temporary emergency program to deliver packaged food, at no cost, within the normal service areas of local pantries, directly to the homes of eligible individuals unable to travel to the pantries due to COVID-19.
Individuals able to travel or send proxy to the pantries, are encouraged to continue to do so.
WHO IS ELIGIBILE? Rock County Residents:
- Over age 55
- Persons with disabilities
- Individuals who are transportation disadvantaged may receive deliveries on a space available basis
- There is a limit to how many deliveries can be provided in a day. If we are unable to deliver to you on your requested day, you will be put on the list for the following week.
Pantry deliveries will take place once a week/month from the following pantries, to their usual service areas. Call the pantry at least 2 days in advance to request delivery.
Orfordville/608-921-2702: C.U.P. Orfordville Lutheran Church. Wednesday deliveries 11:30-5pm
Janesville/608-754-5333: ECHO, Inc. Thursday deliveries 12-5 pm
Beloit/608-362-4403: Caritas, Inc., Friday deliveries 12-5 pm
Clinton/608-676-4994: Clinton Food Pantry, Christ Lutheran Church. Delivers the 3rdTuesday of the Month (4/21, 5/21, etc.), 11am-5pm
- Call the pantry in your area, by 12:00 pm, at least 2 days in advanceto request a delivery.
- Pantries deliver only to their regular service areas, and only on the days specified here.
- The COVID-19 Emergency Pantry Program is not connected in any way to the Rock County Nutrition Program’s delivered meals. The Rock County Nutrition Program continues to operate independently from the temporary Emergency COVID-19 Pantry Delivery Program. For RC Nutrition Program information call: 608-757-5474.
