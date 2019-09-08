Saturday, Sept. 21
Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m. at the Milton Area Youth Center, 237 Vernal Ave. Food, music, games, MAYC tours, free haircuts for kids, door prizes and more. (608) 201-1169.
Twilight Tours of the Milton House, 18 S. Janesville St., hosted by Milton House Museum and Northleaf Winery, 6:30-10 p.m. Experience the Milton House Inn as a traveler in 1854. This year's guided reenactment tour features a new story and a new tour route. Tour is $8 and parental discretion is advised for anyone younger than 13. Wine and chocolate tastings are $10 per person. Anyone with vision or mobility issues should contact the Milton House to arrange accommodations. (608) 868-7772
Saturday, Sept. 28
Old Farm Country Cookbook author Susan Apps-Bodilly will visit the Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., from 1-2 p.m. She will talk about her writing process and share recipes. Visit https://schoolhousestories.wordpress.com for more information. (608) 868-7462.
Paranormal investigation will take place at Main Hall, 513 College St., with the Society for Anomalous Studies. Join the team for a hands-on investigation. Proceeds benefits the Milton College Preservation Society. Event not appropriate for children. Teens 15 and up may attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Originally built in 1854, Main Hall may not be accessible for people with mobility issues. (608) 868-2354
Monday, Sept. 30
"Drive-In" Movie at the Milton Public Library 6-7:30 p.m. For families with children ages 8 and under. Use cardboard boxes, tape, plates, markers and other craft supplies to engineer a “car” that you’ll sit in while we watch a short movie. Snacks, boxes, and craft supplies will be provided. Call the library to register. (608) 868-7462
Sunday, Oct. 6
Pumpkin Fest at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Includes games for kids and parents, crafts, pumpkin carving. Lunch (hot dogs and sloppy joes) and dessert available. Costume parade at 12:30 p.m. Pumpkin launch at 1 p.m. Rain or Shine. (608) 868-3500
Saturday, Oct. 19
Prairie Seed Collection 10 a.m.-noon Milton Crossridge Park (near Parker YMCA). Help collect prairie seed to plant on your property or around the city for beautification and to reduce mowing costs.
Hocus, Pocus and "Boos" at the Milton House Stable, 7– 9:30 p.m. For ages 21 and older. Enjoy “Witches Brew” while you watch the classic Halloween film shown in the Milton House Stable. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for the show. Seating in the stable is limited, tickets must be purchased in advance.(608) 868-7772
