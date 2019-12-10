With steep stairs and no elevator at the Milton fire station, the Joint Fire Commission on Dec. 4 approved a policy requiring visitors to have permission to access the second floor.
The policy says only fire department staff and commission members of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department are allowed on the second floor without permission. Those who are not members of the fire department or fire commission must obtain permission from the fire chief or designatedofficer in charge.
Concerned about a potential lawsuit, commission member Lynda Clark said, “We do these things because we have to protect our citizens.
She added, “It’s no different anywhere else that you go, there’s restricted areas that are you not allowed to go into and it’s primarily for safety reasons."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.