A 72-year-old man died Wednesday while mowing his lawn.
He was mowing his ditch line on North Clear Lake Road just northwest of Milton in a riding lawn mower with a cab around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The mower tipped over and the man was pinned under it, Sgt. Andrew Reed of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office told Adams Publishing Group.
The Milton Fire Department responded, and a medical professional performed “life-saving measures” for 35 minutes before pronouncing him dead, Reed said.
The exact cause of death was unknown Wednesday night.
